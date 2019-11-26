Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.4013 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2611008 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 31688 EQS News ID: 922211 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2019 09:22 ET (14:22 GMT)