Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:23 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.4987 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 31661

November 26, 2019 09:23 ET (14:23 GMT)