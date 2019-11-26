Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 15:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 295.2536 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 782435 CODE: MMS LN ISIN: LU1598689153 ISIN: LU1598689153 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MMS LN Sequence No.: 31641 EQS News ID: 922117 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 26, 2019 09:24 ET (14:24 GMT)