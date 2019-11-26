

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa Group said that its executive board approved the sale of LSG Group's European business to Gategroup, as part of its new strategy to focus on the airline business.



In addition, the sale enables the new owner to further develop the catering business, Lufthansa said in a statement.



A possible sale is subject to the approval of additional bodies, in particular the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, as well as clearance by the competition authorities.



