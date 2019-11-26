Six Stress Busting Ways to Survive the Season With BioCare

BIRMINGHAM, England, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the most wonderful time of the year; but dark days, long nights, festive overindulgence, financial strain, family worries and low immunity can contribute towards a season of stress.

Did you know a healthy gut can help to regulate your mood and actually reduce stress? Protecting your gut and replenishing friendly bacteria can therefore be one of the easiest ways to maintain a healthy body and mind this Christmas.

Here to help BioCare; the live bacteria and supplement specialist has created a list of the top 6 ways to help survive the festive season:

Protect Your Gut Unfortunately the festive period and associated overindulgence doesn't support healthy levels of gut bacteria. One of the easiest ways to replenish good or "friendly" bacteria in our gut or change the balance of this bacteria, is with a live bacteria supplement. BioCare's BioAcidophilus (RRP £24.44/ www.biocare.co.uk) contains the unique LAB4 blend of live bacteria, combining Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium cultures, used in multiple clinical studies. Eating a diet rich in probiotic and prebiotic foods can also be hugely valuable; Biocare have collaborated with independent consultant nutritionist Amanda Ursell , to create a 7 day mood food menu to help protect your gut this season. You can download the full menu here: www.biocare.co.uk/its-in-your-gut

Rope the family in to help, share the shopping and delegate the Christmas dishes. It's your holiday too. Take a moment and breathe; employ some self-care and take time out for you. A moment of calm amidst the chaos, can help give you some perspective to better enjoy the whole Christmas experience.

employ some self-care and take time out for you. A moment of calm amidst the chaos, can help give you some perspective to better enjoy the whole Christmas experience. Get together with friends; swap stories, catch-up and realise you're not alone! Your friends will share in your pain and empathise with you, they may even have some additional tips they can share!

swap stories, catch-up and realise you're not alone! Your friends will share in your pain and empathise with you, they may even have some additional tips they can share! Sleep; Sleeping is when our body recovers from the excesses of life but with disrupted sleep patterns we can become sleep-starved. Grab a nap when you can.

Sleeping is when our body recovers from the excesses of life but with disrupted sleep patterns we can become sleep-starved. Grab a nap when you can. Remember it's fun! Watch your favourite Christmas movie, play a game and say 'no' to those things you know fill you with dread. Remember - make it fun, it happens but once a year!

For more tips and advice on surviving the season check out www.biocare.co.uk/its-in-your-gut

