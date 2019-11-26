Wall Street's main indexes were set to open flat on Tuesday after closing at record highs in the previous session. The three main U.S. stock indexes have notched new highs this month, fueled by optimism over a deal to end the damaging trade war, a third-quarter corporate earnings season that has largely topped lowered expectations and upbeat domestic economic data. Best Buy Co Inc jumped 4% after the consumer electronics retailer beat expectations for quarterly same-store sales and forecast strong holiday quarter earnings.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...