"The automotive industry is one of the key adopters of advanced technologies, resulting in rapid innovations and disruptions in this sector. As such, although the future looks bright for automotive sector companies, they need to effectively combat critical challenges coming their way to be successful in the long run," says an automotive industry expert at Infiniti Research.

The journey to success will not be a bed of roses for companies in the automotive industry. The consumers demands and preferences are rapidly changing and evolving from an ownership-centric mindset to service-centric demand. This means businesses must keep track of the changing demands of their market continually. Keeping tabs on the consumer's demands coupled with the dynamic market trends could prove to be a daunting task for automotive companies. But this is only one of the challenges that companies in this sector need to be aware of. Some of the other critical challenges facing automotive sector companies include rise of globalization, rising market competition, increasing regulations, and maintaining costs.

