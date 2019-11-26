Aspo Oyj: Correction: Aspo to update its long-term financial targets

ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

November 26, 2019 at 17:15 pm

Correction: Aspo to update its long-term financial targets

This is a correction to Aspo Plc's stock exchange release issued on November 26, 2019 at 9.30. The stock exchange release incorrectly announced the target for operating profit rate of Leipurin segment as 4%. The correct target for operating profit rate is 5%. Below the corrected section in its entirety:

Leipurin aims at net sales of EUR 140 million and an operating profit rate of 5% in 2023



Leipurin continues its profitable growth in the Eastern markets, and seeks a substantial market share in the Foodservice business where profitability is higher than in the traditional bakery raw materials business.





