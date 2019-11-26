Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019
WKN: 929400 ISIN: FI0009008072 
Berlin
26.11.19
15:41 Uhr
7,860 Euro
+0,020
+0,26 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2019 | 16:17
59 Leser
Aspo Oyj: Correction: Aspo to update its long-term financial targets

ASPO Plc
Stock exchange release
November 26, 2019 at 17:15 pm

Correction: Aspo to update its long-term financial targets

This is a correction to Aspo Plc's stock exchange release issued on November 26, 2019 at 9.30. The stock exchange release incorrectly announced the target for operating profit rate of Leipurin segment as 4%. The correct target for operating profit rate is 5%. Below the corrected section in its entirety:

Leipurin aims at net sales of EUR 140 million and an operating profit rate of 5% in 2023

Leipurin continues its profitable growth in the Eastern markets, and seeks a substantial market share in the Foodservice business where profitability is higher than in the traditional bakery raw materials business.

ASPO Plc



Aki Ojanen
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.com


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.

