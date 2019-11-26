Modern Roofing, Inc., a Roof Coating Company in Los Angeles CA, Announces the Launch of a New Service

The Company Now Offers Roof Coating, Which is Designed to Protect and Extend the Life of a Roof

BURBANK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / The founders of Modern Roofing Inc., a roof coating company in Los Angeles, CA, are pleased to announce that they have just added roof coating to their already comprehensive lineup of services.

To learn more about Modern Roofing and their roof installation and other Los Angeles roofing services, please check out http://www.thebluebook.com/iProView/1601768/modern-roofing-co/subcontractors/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Modern Roofing are devoted to offering commercial, specialty and residential roofing Los Angeles customers can count on for being top quality. In an on-going effort to be a top roofing company in Los Angeles, the founders are continually looking for additional services that they can offer their valued customers.

This goal inspired the founders to start offering roofing coating in Los Angeles. Roof coatings are designed to protect and extend the life of a roof. Because they are thicker than paint, roof coatings can help protect a roof against the beating rays of the warm California sun, as well as from UV light, rain and wind.

In addition to the new roof coating service, Modern Roofing will continue to offer a wide variety of other services including roof inspections and roof repair in Los Angeles. The founders are proud to specialize in all types of residential and commercial roofing, and they take pride in being professional, affordable, honest and fair to their customers.

"We focus on long term relationships with our customers through our expertise and commitment to excellence," the spokesperson noted, adding that since Modern Roofing first opened for business, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for providing the best possible solutions to their valued customers' roofing issues.

"We stand by our work, and our customers can count on us to be there when they need us."

About Modern Roofing, Inc.:

Modern Roofing, Inc. is made up of a team of professional roofers that can handle roof repair throughout Los Angeles, California, as well as roof replacements on residential roofs, commercial roofs, or specialty roofs. They are one of the top roofing companies in greater Los Angeles and work on a wide variety of jobs, including roofs made from composition shingles, asphalt roofs, metal roofing, tile roofs, flat roofs, roof coating, PVC, single ply roofing and more. For more information, please visit https://modernroofing.net/.

