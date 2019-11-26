Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2019
115 Leser
MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

26 November 2019

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH

On 25 November 2019 a grant of a conditional award became unconditional and the following acquisition and sale of shares took place as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Sign On Award.

There follow notification forms for a PDMR of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMarkus Gaertner
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer: Corrugated Packaging
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMondi plc
b)LEI213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of €0.20 each



GB00B1CRLC47
b)Nature of the transaction(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Sign On Award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Transaction(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
(1) AcquisitionNil4,172
(2) Sale£16.9071514,172
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume


- Price

(1) 4,172
(2) 4,172

(1) Nil
(2) £16.907151
e)Date of transaction2019-11-25
f)Place of the transactionOutside trading venue - off market
