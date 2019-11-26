MONDI PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, November 26
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
26 November 2019
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.20 EACH
On 25 November 2019 a grant of a conditional award became unconditional and the following acquisition and sale of shares took place as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Sign On Award.
There follow notification forms for a PDMR of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Markus Gaertner
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer: Corrugated Packaging
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mondi plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of €0.20 each
GB00B1CRLC47
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|(1) Acquisition of shares as a result of the vesting of a Mondi plc Sign On Award; and (2) subsequent sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 4,172
(2) 4,172
(1) Nil
(2) £16.907151
|e)
|Date of transaction
|2019-11-25
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue - off market