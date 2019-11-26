NXTFactor: Japanese Restaurant, Yamitsuki, Adds Over Ten New and Artisan-Made Sakes to their Cocktail Menu

Yamitsuki Serves Up the Best Sushi Menu and Sake Collection Philadelphia Has to Offer

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Just in time for the holiday season and surge in tourism, centrally located Philadelphia restaurant, Yamitsuki, has added over ten new, artisan-made sake options to their already impressive cocktail menu.

Known for their extensive and high-end collection of Japanese sake, Yamitsuki will now be serving a limited amount of exclusive sake options such as Gassan No Yuki and Shirakawago Sasanigori.

Opening in April 2016 at 1028 Arch Street, Yamitsuki has become a premier spot for hand-crafted and authentic Japanese food. Culinary masters offer classic sushi options and over ten customizable ramen and noodle bowls. The plethora of cuisine and sake options caters to all customer preferences and taste buds.

"We are a group of young people who love Japanese food and want to share the authentic Japanese flavor with more people," explains business owner, Kan Wang. "We are obsessed with serving our addiction to the city of Philadelphia."

Over the past 4 years, the Yamitsuki team has aimed to provide its guests with the utmost service and cuisine. They will continue to serve Philadelphia as a perfect dining spot for ramen, sushi, and sake.

To learn more about Yamitsuki please visit https://yamitsuki1028.wixsite.com/yamitsukiramen or follow @yamitsukiramen on Instagram. Please contact Ally Wengel at ally@nxtfactor.com for any press inquiries.

