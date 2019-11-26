The Chinese solar manufacturer has delivered its ultra-high efficiency Cheetah 72 modules for 575 MW of capacity that X-Elio is developing in multiple locations across Spain, in addition to roughly 375 MW for two projects in the Mexican cities of Veracruz and Navojoa.For JinkoSolar, the 575 MW of capacity it will supply for X-Elio's latest projects in Spain - a market recently tipped by Fitch Solutions as a "global solar power outperformer" - underscores how nimbly the manufacturer has managed to shrug off this year's slowdown in China by catering to healthy global demand for its PV modules. ...

