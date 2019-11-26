Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Reports Increased Sales in the First Half of 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (CSE:ASTI) ("ASTI" or "the Company"), an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines in the field of urology, today announced financial results for the six-month period ended September 30, 2019. The full report is available on www.SEDAR.com.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of 2020*:

Total sales of $518,225 as compared to $148,884

Gross margin of $242,260 as compared to $39,614

Inventories of $277,490, down from $803,852

Net loss of $718,606 as compared to a net loss of $682,098

* All amounts expressed are in Canadian dollars. All comparisons are relative to the six-month period ended September 30, 2018.

Gordon Willox, Founder & President of ASTI, said: "We are certainly happy to see such a significant ramp-up in sales compared to last year, but the work doesn't stop here. Now that our technology has been successfully tested by numerous well-regarded surgeons and institutions, we see a huge demand for our products and our main priority now is to be able to satisfy this demand. ASTI's existing sales teams in the US are showing increased activity, and the private placement we are working on at the moment will help us set up more teams, which would ultimately result in increased revenue for the Company."

ASTI is in the process of raising up to $3 million via a Private Placement offering, the net proceeds of which would go towards adding more sales teams to further grow the Company's market presence. The Company has also recently partnered with Dext Capital, a $10B capital-backed American independent lessor. The partnership expects to significantly increase the probability for medical organizations to acquire ASTI's unique technology solutions.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies (ASTI: CSE) is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs. Learn more by visiting the Investors tab on ASTI's website https://surgicallasersinc.com/.

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 30-Sep-19 30-Sep-18 Sales $ $ $ Equipment 100,285 59,295 326,013 59,295 Fiber sales 111,043 62,014 174,234 89,528 Equipment rental 4,043 - 17,103 - Other (366) 61 875 61 215,005 121,370 518,225 148,884 Cost of sales 118,681 83,116 275,965 109,270 Gross Margin 96,324 38,254 242,260 39,614 Expenses General and administrative 364,062 332,155 742,626 696,667 Bank charges and interest 80,267 4,034 158,822 6,585 Amortization 33,547 12,798 66,808 25,596 477,877 348,988 968,257 728,848 Net loss before other items (381,552) (310,734 ) (725,996) (689,234 ) Other items: Interest income 4,009 7,136 7,390 7,136 Net loss for period (377,543) (303,598 ) (718,606) (682,098 ) Loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.018) $ (0.016 ) $ (0.035) $ (0.036 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 21,095,784 19,381,615 20,378,272 19,124,187



