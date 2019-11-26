Publicly-owned power company Eneco has explored the possibility of an IPO since early 2017 and now appears set to pass into new ownership.Dutch sustainable energy utility Eneco is set to change hands with Mitsubishi Corporation and Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power Co Inc having placed an all-cash binding offer to buy all the shares of the company. The power company is currently owned by 44 municipalities in the Netherlands regions of Rotterdam, The Hague, Dordrecht, Lansingerland, Capelle aan den IJssel, Molenlanden, Heemstede and Achtkarspelen but private ownership has been mooted since ...

