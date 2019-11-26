Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent success story that highlights how they helped a health insurance company to identify high-risk customers across segments

Quantzig's Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Engagement Overview

Bridging the narrowing gap between customer-centricity and value proposition, we bring innovative customer analytics solutions to the market to help our clients segment their customers into homogenous groups.

Business Challenge Solution Offered Outcome A prominent client in the healthcare insurance market space wanted to identify the current market landscape in terms of high risk, least profitable, and most valuable customer segments. Customer lifetime value analysis helped the client to segment their customers into distinct groups based on customer value, churn probability, and risks. The solutions offered not only helped the client to predict the probability of customer churn but also assisted the client to maintain long-term relationships with customers.

According to customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "The growing demand for healthcare insurance services can be attributed to the rise in the aging population and the increasing frequency of chronic diseases across the globe."

The fragmented nature of the healthcare insurance market is mainly due to the presence of multiple companies offering a wide array of services at competitive prices. In such a scenario, businesses must focus on retaining existing customers by offering better services. But to identify and capitalize on the opportunities in this market space, businesses must possess a basic understanding of the fundamental forces that are disrupting the healthcare insurance market. Such factors are turning out to be major challenges facing the healthcare insurance market and businesses are leveraging customer lifetime value analysis to identify high-risk customers. With a similar intention, a leading healthcare insurance firm based out of the US approached Quantzig. They wanted to leverage our analytics expertise to devise new strategies to retain customers and examine the value of various customer groups.

Customer Lifetime Value Analysis Engagement Outcome

Leveraged predictive modeling to determine the probability of future medical needs

Identified and categorized customers into different groups based on their risk factor

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

