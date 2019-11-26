Regulatory News:

At a meeting held today, Vivendi's (Paris:VIV) Management Board decided to cancel 36,251,491 treasury shares, representing 2.97% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 28th resolution of the Combined General Shareholders Meeting of April 15, 2019.

The share capital now amounts to €6,510,644,261 divided into 1,183,753,502 shares and the number of gross voting rights amounts to 1,258,712,455. Following this cancellation of shares, Vivendi directly holds 3,649,627 of its own shares (0.31% of the share capital).

Of the 36,251,491 shares cancelled:

32,082,342 shares were acquired under the current share buyback program, implemented on May 28, 2019 by decision of the Management Board on May 24, 2019, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 27 th resolution of the Combined General Shareholders Meeting of April 15, 2019; and

resolution of the Combined General Shareholders Meeting of April 15, 2019; and 4,169,149 shares out of the 7,062,778 shares covering performance shares plans were reallocated to the cancellation of shares.

It is recalled that further to decisions taken by the Management Board on June 17, 2019 and July 25, 2019, a total 94.679 million shares were cancelled, including 64.7 million shares repurchased under the current program. As a consequence, 130,930,810 shares were cancelled between June 17, 2019 and November 26, 2019, representing 10% of the share capital as of the date of implementation of the share buyback program.

This share buyback program will continue until February 12, 2020, as set out in Supplement No. 2 to the description of the share buyback program, posted on November 15, 2019 on Vivendi's website (www.vivendi.com).

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005704/en/

Contacts:

Vivendi