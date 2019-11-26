Nuzuna Fitness: Nuzuna Launches Health & Beauty Business with New Director Hire

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Nuzuna today announced a major, strategic expansion with the launch of its new wellness and beauty products business. The company says it has developed a complete line of skincare products that will be available at all Nuzuna Fitness locations to start. The details of the product launch and other retail partnerships will be announced soon.

Nuzuna announced that Wendy Nguyen has joined the company in the role of Director of Wellness and Beauty Products. Ms. Nguyen joins the company from MyDyer, the apparel design, branding and manufacturing arm of Providence Industries. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Finance from California State University at Fullerton and she also has a degree in Fashion Design.

"Our research and development efforts have produced a really unique line of wellness products." says Nuzuna chief operating officer Aileen Pham. "Wendy has a strong background bringing new products to market and we are very happy to add her to the Nuzuna team." Ms. Nguyen will lead product development, marketing, and distribution for all Nuzuna beauty products.

"Nuzuna was founded to use innovation to improve health and wellness." explains chief executive Charles Laverty. "Nuzuna Fitness employs technology to improve fitness by magnifying the benefits of exercise. And our beauty products leverage natural elements to be equally innovative. Our mission is to help people to live healthier, more satisfying lives by focusing on outcomes."

Mr. Laverty launched Nuzuna in late 2018 and the company is experiencing tremendous growth. Already Nuzuna Fitness has 14 fitness centers currently open or under development in California and two more under development in Miami and Naples, Florida. The California locations include two locations each in Costa Mesa and Newport Beach and locations in Anaheim and Anaheim Hills, Irvine, Brea, Buena Park, Santa Ana Claremont and Los Angeles. All locations will carry Nuzuna's wellness and beauty products.

Nuzuna has announced a series of highly talented and experienced hires this year. The company added Thomas O'Neil to the board, Stephen Shapiro joined as Chairman and Medical Director and Martin Weinstein joined as CFO.

More recently, Nuzuna added great talent to its executive and management teams. In addition to Ms. Pham and Ms. Nguyen, Joseph O'Mara joined as VP of National Training, Gregg Musterman became Regional Vice President and Gary Goltz joined as VP of Nuzuna's corporate and government fitness programs. Gwen Nguyen joined as VP of Marketing. Cheri Rothenberg came aboard as Director of Human Resources, and Rocky Russo joined as the company's Director of Personal Training, as well.

All Nuzuna Fitness locations will offer the company's electro-muscular stimulation workout (EMS) suits to members. The EMS suits stimulate the muscles during exercise which increases muscle stimulation by approximately 600 to 800 percent over the same exercise alone. The Nuzuna EMS suits are wireless, comfortable and offer full range of motion. The company offers a wide range of exercise class options including spin, resistance training, yoga and fitness bootcamps, among others.

For more information

Gwen Nguyen - VP of Marketing

Nuzuna Fitness

(949) 432-4824

info@nuzunafit.com

SOURCE: Nuzuna Fitness

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568167/Nuzuna-Launches-Health-Beauty-Business-with-New-Director-Hire