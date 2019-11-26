

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets experienced choppy trade on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth around the unchanged line before finally settling mixed and barely moved.



The markets opened lower in cautious trade as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks, which are said to be continuing - although optimism that a deal will eventually be reached limited the downside.



Germany's Dax slipped 10.03 points or 0.08 percent to 13,236.42, while London's FTSE added 6.85 points or 0.09 percent to 7,403.14 and the CAC 40 in France rose 4.77 points or 0.08 percent to 5,929.62.



In Germany, thyssenkrupp surged 2.32 percent, while Deutsche Bank skidded 1.12 percent, Siemens climbed 1.10 percent, Bayer sank 0.85 percent, Allianz shed 0.66 percent, RWE jumped 0.45 percent, Daimler fell 0.44 percent, Infineon rose 0.34 percent and Deutsche Telekom dipped 0.17 percent.



In London, Compass Group plummeted 7.51 percent, while St. James Place soared 2.57 percent, Ashtead Group spiked 2.21 percent, Rightmove skidded 1.56 percent, Auto Trader advanced 1.48 percent, Royal Dutch Shell sank 1.43 percent, Centrica lost 0.79 percent, British American Tobacco fell 0.78 percent, Prudential picked up 0.67 percent, Vodafone added 0.32 percent and M&G rose 0.17 percent.



In France, Carrefour dropped 1.80 percent, while Compagnie de Saint-Gobain jumped 1.38 percent, Orange accelerated 1.01 percent, BNP Paribas lost 0.85 percent, Peugeot sank 0.67 percent, Sanofi fell 0.62 percent, Societe Generale was down 0.44 percent, Vivendi slid 0.40 percent and Credit Agricole shed 0.36 percent.



In economic news, German consumer confidence is set to improve in December, market research group GfK said on Tuesday. The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 9.7 points, as expected, from 9.6 in November.



Denmark's retail sales fell in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, after remaining unchanged in September. In August, sales increased 0.3 percent.



Finland's jobless rate rose in October after easing in the previous month, Statistics Finland said on Tuesday. The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 6.2 percent in October from 5.9 percent in September. In August, the unemployment rate was at 6.1 percent.



Sweden's producer price inflation rose in October after slowing in the previous month, Statistics Sweden said on Tuesday. The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in October, after a 0.3 percent increase in September. In August, prices grew 1.4 percent.



