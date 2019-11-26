The "Italy Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the key aspects of the Italian telecom market, providing the latest data and statistics on the fixed network services sector. It also reviews the key regulatory issues including number portability and local loop unbundling.

In addition, the report assesses the fixed and fixed wireless broadband sectors, including the burgeoning fibre market. The report also analyses the mobile voice and data markets, including statistics, key regulatory issues and an assessment of deployed technologies and operator strategies in the face of competitive pressures and new opportunities.

Subjects include:

Market and industry analyses, trends and developments

Facts, figures, and statistics

Industry and regulatory issues

Infrastructure developments

Major Players, Revenues, Subscribers, ARPU, MoU

Mobile Voice and Data Markets

Broadband (FttP, DSL, cable, wireless)

Mobile subscribers and ARPU

Broadband market forecasts

Government policies affecting the telecoms industry

Market liberalisation and industry issues

Telecoms operators privatisation, IPOs, acquisitions, new licenses

Mobile technologies (GSM; 3G, HSPA, LTE, 5G)

Italy's large telecom market has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in Europe and has benefitted from progressive government programs aimed at developing the fibre broadband sector. These programs include the Open Fiber project and plan to merge Open Fibre with TIM's fixed infrastructure. Regulatory measures have also been introduced to facilitate access to NGNs, and a number of deals have been brokered which enable the main telcos to provide bundled services to large numbers of the population.

Italy's vibrant mobile market has one of the highest penetration rates in Europe, though the number of subscribers has fallen in recent years as customers respond to attractive off-net pricing which has reduced the financial benefit of having SIM cards from different providers.

The market underwent considerable changes following the merger of Wind and 3 Italia (becoming Wind Tre), which resulted in a new entrant in the form of Iliad. In mid-2019 Fastweb was recognized as an MNO in its own right, having been an MVNO for some 11 years. The company has secured spectrum in the 3.5GHz and 26GHz bands and has a ten-year deal with Wind Tre providing it with national roaming as well as a partner with which to develop a 5G network.

Network operators were among the first in Europe to trial services based on 5G. Recent spectrum auctions raised 6.55 billion, a cost which has encouraged operators to looking at cost-saving options including network build cooperation and the sale of base station portfolios.

Key Market Developments

BT Italia considers sale of its Italian assets

Telecom Italia extends superfast broadband to 19 million premises

TIM and Open Fibre in network merger talks

Fastweb's fibre network reaching about 60% of the population

SINFI infrastructure registry helping to reduce cost of deploying fibre by a third

TIM and Vodafone agree on tower network merge to support 5G rollout

TIM launches 5G in six cities

Fastweb and Wind Tre sign 5G network-sharing deal

Regulator raises 6.55 billion in multi spectrum auction, reduces MTRs by a third

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2019, telcos' operating and financial data to Q3 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses; recent market developments

Key Topics Covered

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Regional European Market Comparison

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historical overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

3.4 Interconnect

3.5 Access

3.6 Number Portability (NP)

3.7 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Telecom Italia (TIM)

4.3 Wind Tre

4.4 BT Italia

4.5 Tiscali

4.6 Fastweb

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 International

5.3 Infrastructure developments

5.4 Smart infrastructure

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Mobile infrastructure

7.4 Mobile voice

7.5 Mobile data

7.6 Regulatory issues

7.7 Major mobile operators

7.8 Mobile content and applications

8 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

BT Italia

Fastweb

Metroweb

Telecom Italia (TIM)

Tiscali

Vodafone Italia

Wind Tre (3 Italia Wind Telecom)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ypf3v2

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005744/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900