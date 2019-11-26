Retail and ecommerce businesses are leveraging Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility for increased sales

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2019) - Businesses in both retail and eCommerce are leveraging the capabilities of Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility, the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. By delivering the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right mediums, these businesses are discovering increased brand awareness, website traffic and greater return on media spend to increase sales.





Retail, Ecommerce Companies Discover New Sales Opportunities With the Earned Media Advantage

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/50117_23e77ff8747e3832_001full.jpg

"It just shows how beneficial the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is for our customers across all forms of sales," says Erik Rohrmann, SVP and Chief Operations Officer at Newswire. "Building connections and conducting outreach has its benefits whether they are operating their business solely online or through a physical location. We're working with businesses selling all different kinds of goods, but one thing remains the same: the Plan they receive on the Guided Tour is helping to expand their reach and grow their sales."

Through the development of an integrated media and marketing communications plan, Newswire's customers in both retail and ecommerce are finding new opportunities to increase their sales. By developing the right plan, nurturing connections and conducting outreach, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guide Tour showcases customers' strengths and unique selling points, allowing them to function at maximum efficiency and focus on mission-critical tasks without having to divert additional time and resources establishing an in-house media and marketing communications strategy.

"We're happy to help our customers discover new audiences and mediums, which in turn means expanding their potential customer base. By taking that burden off of them, they can focus their attention on running their business and making sales," adds Rohrmann.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

To learn and experience Newswire, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Anthony Santiago

Vice President of Marketing

Newswire

Office: 917-398-2622

Email: anthony@newswire.com

Related Images

retail-ecommerce-companies.jpg

Retail, Ecommerce Companies Discover New Sales Opportunities With the Earned Media Advantage

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50117