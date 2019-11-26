American Manganese Inc. Engages GRA Enterprises for Investor Relations

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") reports that it has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC (the "Consultant") of Belleville, New Jersey to provide investor relations services pursuant to a consulting agreement dated November 22, 2019. Services will include the production and publication of investor bulletins on the National Inflation Association website, distribution of investor bulletins to the Consultant's e-mail list, and promotional posts via the Consultant's blogs and social media accounts. In consideration of these services, the Company has paid the Consultant an upfront cash fee of US$30,000 for a 6-month contract. The consulting agreement with the Consultant is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Consultant is an arm's length party to the Company and does not currently own any securities of the Company as at the date hereof but may purchase securities in the Company from time to time for investment purposes.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

