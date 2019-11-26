Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest competitor analysis solution for an e-commerce company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped an e-commerce company based out of the United States to gain valuable insights into competitors' business strategies and increase sales.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Assessing competitors' business models and pricing strategies

Identifying profitable opportunities in the market

Anticipating competitors' next move and revamping business models accordingly

Measuring the effectiveness of marketing campaigns in comparison to competitors

Infiniti's competitor analysis comprised of:

Competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive landscape of the US e-commerce market

Competitive pricing engagement to analyze the pricing strategies and models of the top companies in the e-commerce industry

Market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify profitable opportunities in the market

The competitor analysis solution helped the e-commerce company to:

Identified hidden opportunities in the market

Identified business gaps and differentiated product offerings

Set optimal prices for their products based on the competition

Increased sales and profit margins

