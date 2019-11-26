Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest customer segmentation analysis for a fashion retail brand. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis helped a fashion retail brand based out of Central Europe improve their wallet share and increase overall revenue by 20%.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Examining the changing needs and requirements of customers

Identifying customer segments with the highest profit potential

Understanding the prevailing market dynamics and developments in the European fashion retail industry

Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis comprised of:

Customer needs assessment to analyze the changing needs and demands of different customer segments

Market segmentation analysis to group customers with similar needs and requirements together

Marketing and sales strategy to devise targeted marketing strategies for different customer segments

The customer segmentation analysis helped the fashion retail brand to:

Identify profitable and under-served customer segments

Determine the profit potential of different customer segments

Define a unique value proposition

Adopt a customer-centric business model

Increase customer retention rate by 2X

