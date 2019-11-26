Discount online retailer Vipshop Holdings Ltd. said it will no longer use its own logistics unit for deliveries and instead outsource them to courier giant SF Holding Co. Ltd., amid pressure to cut costs in the competitive e-commerce market. The company's spending on "fulfillment" - which includes warehouse operations, delivery and after-sale customer services - as a proportion of total revenue came in at 8.1% in the third quarter this year. The move may also help SF Holdings at a time when China's express delivery industry is consolidating.

