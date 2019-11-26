Graham Corporation to Present at LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the oil refining, petrochemical and defense industries, today announced that Jeffrey F. Glajch, Vice President-Finance & Administration and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

Graham's presentation will begin at 9:40 a.m. Pacific Time (12:40 p.m. Eastern Time). A link to the live webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available at www.graham-mfg.com. An archive of the presentation will be accessible on the Company website, using the same link, following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10-12 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, will feature 275 companies and will be attended by more than 1,400 individuals.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. Energy markets include oil refining, cogeneration, and alternative power. For the defense industry, the Company's equipment is used in nuclear propulsion power systems for the U.S. Navy. Graham's global brand is built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer technology, responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality. Graham designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. Graham's equipment can also be found in other diverse applications such as metal refining, pulp and paper processing, water heating, refrigeration, desalination, food processing, pharmaceutical, heating, ventilating and air conditioning. Graham's reach spans the globe and its equipment is installed in facilities from North and South America to Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

