

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks saw some further upside during trading on Tuesday. With the continued upward move, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs.



The major averages ended the day modestly higher. The Dow rose 55.21 points or 0.2 percent to 28,121.68, the Nasdaq edged up 15.44 points or 0.2 percent to 8,647.93 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.88 points or 0.2 percent to 3,140.52.



The modest strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum amid persistent optimism the U.S. and China will ultimately reach a trade agreement.



A statement from China's Commerce Ministry revealed Chinese Vice Premier Liu He held a phone call with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin earlier today.



The statement said the two sides discussed how to resolve each other's core concerns, reached consensus on how to resolve related issues, and agreed to maintain communication on the remaining issues in the first phase of agreement negotiations.



However, traders seemed reluctant to make more significant moves, with some looking to get a head start on the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday.



As if often the case nowadays, traders largely shrugged off the latest economic data, including a report from the Conference Board unexpectedly showing a continued drop in consumer confidence in November.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 125.5 in November from an upwardly revised 126.1 in October.



Economists had expected the consumer confidence index to inch up to 126.9 from the 125.9 originally reported for the previous month.



'Consumer confidence declined for a fourth consecutive month, driven by a softening in consumers' assessment of current business and employment conditions,' said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board.



'However, consumers' short-term expectations improved modestly, and growth in early 2020 is likely to remain at around 2 percent,' she added. 'Overall, confidence levels are still high and should support solid spending during this holiday season.'



A separate report from the Commerce Department showed new home sales pulled back from a significantly upwardly revised level in October.



The Commerce Department said new home sales fell by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 733,000 in October after surging up by 4.5 percent to an upwardly revised rate of 738,000 in September.



Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 1.1 percent to a rate of 709,000 from the 701,000 originally reported for the previous month.



With the upward revision, new home sales in September were at their highest level since hitting 778,000 in July of 2007.



Sector News



Gold stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index up by 2 percent.



The strength in the gold sector came amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery rose $3.40 to $1,460.30 an ounce.



Considerable strength was also visible among commercial real estate and housing stocks, with the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index and the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index advancing by 1.4 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



On the other hand, energy stocks moved sharply lower on the day even though the price of crude oil for January delivery climbed $0.40 to $58.41 a barrel.



Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index plunged by 2.5 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbled by 2.3 percent.



Computer hardware and networking stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, helping to limit the upside for the broader markets.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index closed just above the unchanged line.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both inched up by 0.1 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries extended the modest upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 2.4 basis points to 1.740 percent.



Looking Ahead



Trading activity on Wednesday may be light ahead of the holiday on Thursday, but traders are likely to keep an eye on a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders, personal income and spending and pending home sales.



The Federal Reserve is also due to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX