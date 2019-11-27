Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019
WKN: A2PTZ0 ISIN: CA00175D1006 
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2019 | 00:56
165 Leser
AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Announces $2 Million Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. "AMPD" or the "Company", (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of CAD 40 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $2,000,000. Each unit will be composed of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the company at a price of CAD 60 cents per share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

The private placements are subject to Canadian Stock Exchange approval, and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period. Finders' fees will be payable in connection with the private placements, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used for expansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS

AMPD Ventures Inc.

"Anthony Brown"
Anthony Brown
CEO & Director

For more information on AMPD visit https://www.ampd.tech

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/568226/AMPD-Ventures-Announces-2-Million-Private-Placement

