AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Announces $2 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2019 / AMPD Ventures Inc. "AMPD" or the "Company", (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units at a price of CAD 40 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $2,000,000. Each unit will be composed of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the company at a price of CAD 60 cents per share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

The private placements are subject to Canadian Stock Exchange approval, and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period. Finders' fees will be payable in connection with the private placements, all in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange and applicable securities laws.

The proceeds from this private placement will be used for expansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.

AMPD Ventures Inc.

"Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown

CEO & Director

