Technavio has been monitoring the global aircraft decorative laminates market and the market is poised to grow by USD 78.25 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing demand for high pressure laminates (HPLs) in aircraft. In addition, the rise in use of innovative fiber-reinforced laminates is anticipated to further boost the growth of the aircraft decorative laminates market.

HPLs are increasingly being used as decorative laminates for aircraft interiors and are available in various textures, colors, patters, gloss levels, and abstracts. These laminates offer high durability, fire-resistance, and abrasion resistance in comparison to low pressure laminates (LPLs). They are also used in the flooring of aircraft, doors, and window panes because of their flame retardant attributes. These laminates also protect the aircraft interior from harsh impact, scratches, wear and tear, and cracks. Thus, the increasing demand for high pressure laminates in aircrafts is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market Companies:

DUNMORE Corp.

DUNMORE Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Contract coating, Metallizing, Contract Laminating, and Foil Converting. The company provides decorative films. These films can be integrated with seats, galleys, interior panels, and other parts of the aircraft interiors.

ISOVOLTA AG

ISOVOLTA AG is headquartered in Austria and offers products through the following business units: Energy, Composite Materials, Aviation and Transportation, and Specialties. The company offers AIRDEC F1, AIRDEC RF, AIRDEC SF, AIRDEC SF LHR, AIRDEC GL, and others.

Schneller LLC

Schneller LLC is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Aviation and Rail. The company offers AerFilm flex, AerFilm sofTouch, AerFilm flex Contour, AerScreen, AerTrim sofTouch, and others.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: High-Performance Plastics, Semiconductor Materials, and Quality of Life Products. The company offers "SUNLOID" KD, "SUNLOID" PC, alumi decola, SUMILITE ELC, and "SUNLOID" ABS.

Toray Industries Inc.

Toray Industries Inc. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Fibers and Textiles, Performance Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment and Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

Aircraft Decorative Laminates Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Film laminates

Reinforced laminates

Aircraft Decorative Laminates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

