Xinhua Silk Road: Hongqi unveils new model E115 at Guangzhou Int'l Automobile Exhibition

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hongqi, a brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group, unveiled its new model Hongqi E115, at the 17th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition opened in Guangzhou on November 22.

Hongqi E115 is the first full-size flagship intelligent 100-percent electric SUV built by Hongqi, which marks the company's latest R&D achievement in new energy vehicle (NEV) and intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) technologies.

After Hongqi E-HS3, the new model shows again the automaker's constant exploration in the new energy field. With its innovative design, it will boost the vitality of Hongqi's brand image.

A total of thirteen vehicles of seven models under the Hongqi brand were exhibited on this auto fair, including Hongqi E115, Hongqi HS7 and Hongqi HS5.

In the past two years, under the guidance of the new brand strategy, Hongqi has achieved remarkable results in many aspects such as brand building and product development.

In 2019, the company has attracted attention from all over the world. From this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which Hongqi participated for the first time, to the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, the International Motor Show (IAA) 2019 held in Frankfurt, and also the Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, Hongqi has gradually spread its influence to the world, taking solid steps on the road to internationalization.

In the future, with constant improvement of its product layout, Hongqi is expected to be driven by innovation to achieve high-quality development in the travel ecology and provide more and better solutions for its consumers.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/309631.html?from=singlemessage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036326/Hongqi_E115_unveiled_at_the_17th_Guangzhou_International_Automobile_Exhibition.jpg