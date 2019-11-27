Company Will Offer Free Office 365 Health Checks so Attendees can Save Costs, Increase ROI and Empower Employees in O365

CoreView, the only intelligent SaaS management platform (SMP) for Office 365, today announced that the company will showcase its SMP for Office 365, including new CoreCommunity edition, at the European SharePoint, Office 365 Azure Conference (ESPC19), taking place December 2-5 at the Prague Congress Centre. CoreView is a Gold Sponsor of ESPC19.

CoreView experts will be available at booth #16 in the Expo Hall to discuss how the company helps businesses maximize their cloud investment. Attendees will have access to CoreView's new solution, CoreCommunity, which includes a complimentary Office 365 Health Check. This free version of CoreView helps organizations get an overall picture of their tenant through a series of dedicated dashboards, tracking of over 100 KPIs/metrics, and an O365 Health Check report that shows how an organization's level of security compares with other companies and serves as a basis for improvement.

CoreView's intelligent SMP for Office 365 allows businesses to save millions of dollars by optimizing license usage, identifying cloud misconfigurations, and empowering employees with Just-in-Time Learning (JITL) videos to promote application adoption, and compliance with major data privacy regulations, including GDPR, all with the click of a button.

CoreView is also a finalist for the ESPC Awards in the "Best Management Solution" category. Winners will be announced live on Wednesday, November 4th at the ESPC19 Party Night. To request a meeting with CoreView during the European SharePoint, Office 365 Azure Conference, please fill out this form.

About CoreView

CoreView is the only intelligent SaaS management platform (SMP) for Office 365 that combines actionable visibility with granular management capabilities. The single-pane interface saves organizations millions in operating costs, mitigates risk, drives adoption, and empowers employees. For more information on CoreView, visit: www.coreview.com, and follow us on Twitter (@CoreView_Inc) and LinkedIn.

