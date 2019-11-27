Picton Property Income Ltd - Directorate Change

27 November 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chairman Designate

Picton announces the appointment of Nick Wiles as a non-executive director, effective from 1 January 2020.

Mr Wiles' appointment follows Nicholas Thompson's confirmation earlier this year that he would stand down as chairman and from the Board, having served the Company since launch in 2005. The transition to chairman will take place on 1 June 2020, when Mr Thompson formally steps down as a non-executive director of the Company.

Nick Wiles retired as chairman of UK investment banking at Nomura in 2012. He has worked in investment banking for more than 20 years, with the majority of this time spent at Cazenove & Co, where he was a partner prior to its incorporation. He is currently chairman of PayPoint plc and until earlier this year was the senior independent non-executive director of Primary Health Properties plc, prior to its merger with MedicX.

Nicholas Thompson, Chairman, commented: "Having completed a thorough search to find a high-quality chairman for the business we are delighted to welcome Nick Wiles to the Board, and I look forward to working with him to ensure a seamless handover. He brings extensive expertise in corporate finance, as well as being an experienced FTSE 250 chairman. His knowledge and skills will further strengthen our existing Board and help Picton to deliver its growth strategy.

Nick Wiles, commented: "I am delighted to be joining Picton at this time. Picton has a well-respected management team who have built a strong track record of creating value for shareholders over a number of years. I look forward to working with the Board and management as we look to maximise the future opportunities for all stakeholders in the business."

There are no other details or disclosures required under LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.

This announcement contains inside information.

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £693 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2019). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk

