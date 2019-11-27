Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Final Results for Year Ended 30th June 2019

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014, AS AMENDED ("MAR"). ON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE ("RIS"), THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Dana Group International Investments Limited and its subsidiaries

(the "Group" or the "Company")

Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended 30thJune 2019

Chairman's Statement

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to present the Group's consolidated, audited financial statements for the financial year ended 30thJune 2019 together with selected notes thereto.

The period under assessment was challenging. As experienced in 2018-19, property sales and rental values are also expected to decline in the short run, owing to the large volume of supply relative to current demand. Though enduring in the same vein, the Directors anticipate further price changes to be modest and the rate of waning may slow down. They expect that the New Year may see an increase in real estate buyers entering the market.

The upcoming Expo 2020 is also expected to have an encouraging impact on the Dubai property market. The Dubai real estate market could benefit from the possible increase in economic activity as the Expo 2020 draws closer, attracting tourists as well as new residents into the country.

The UAE Federal Government's reforms of the residency rules in the UAE, including the introduction of long-term visas for eligible individuals, could also see more prospective residents viewing the UAE as a long-term option.

Board Changes

During the year under review, Mr. Mustafa Saifuddin - Director and CEO - stepped down from the Board and Mr. Nawaf Qassim Shahin Abdullah was appointed as the new Executive Director and CEO.

Financial Results

The comprehensive loss for the financial year ended 30th June 2019 was USD (44.88) million (2018: comprehensive income of USD 33.92 million) and the net profit for the year was USD 34,905 (2018: net loss of USD (3,567)), giving rise to a basic profit per share of 0.014 US cents (2018: basic loss per share of (0.001) US cents). In financial 2018-19 the Company has not posted consultancy revenue as in financial 2017-18, owing to termination of its previous consultancy services agreement. The net result for the year nonetheless improved by USD 38,472 from the previous year. This improvement was attributable to lower operational costs during the year under review.

As at 30th June 2019, the Company's net assets stood at USD 7.03 million (2018: USD 51.90 million); or US cents 3 per share (2018: US cents 21 per share). The change in fair value of the Company's available for sale financial asset (i.e., Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan") in which the Company holds a 21.68 per cent interest) arose mainly from over-supply and softening demand in the real estate sector in the UAE, marked by the declines in real property asset prices and values of real property assets of between 10 and 15 per cent on average during the year under review.

During the year, the shareholding of Bonyan in its investee company was reduced to 2.5 per cent (30 June 2018: 19.68 per cent). The reduction in this holding was attributable to the settlement of a liability between Bonyan and the Investee Company. Further information on this item is provided in the Directors' Report appearing in the Group's Annual Report.

Current Trading

Trading from 1stJuly 2019 to date remains consistent with the Directors' expectations at the beginning of the current financial period.

Recommendation

The Directors believe that all the proposals to be considered at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, notice of which will be posted to shareholders with the Annual Report, are in the best interests of the Company and recommend shareholders to vote in favour of them as they intend, where relevant, to do in respect of their own beneficial shareholdings.

Conclusion

The restructuring of Bonyan's investment portfolio should benefit the Group as the former's prospects of expansion and its involvement in distinguished and unique projects in the field of real estate development and various other areas of investment should increase returns from sustainable sources; these are expected to improve the Company's overall value. As the current financial year progresses, the Directors will remain dedicated to exploring and seizing opportunities for further business development.

Finally, I would like to extend my wholehearted gratitude to my fellow members of the Board and to our valued shareholders who continue to place their trust in us. On behalf of the Board, we pledge to continue doing our best to achieve success.

Firas Baba,

Chairman,

Dubai, 26 November 2019

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

for the year ended 30thJune 2019

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 12 Months 12 Months Notes USD USD Revenue 5 - 108,047 Employee costs 6 (89,025) (146,464) Other operating expenses 7 (74,417) (90,233) Legal and professional expenses 8 (77,286) (94,753) Depreciation 11 - (702) Other income 9 276,177 222,228 Operating profit/(loss) 35,449 (1,877) Finance expense (544) (1,690) Profit/(loss) for the year 34,905 (3,567) Other comprehensive income Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value changes in available for sale financial assets 12 (44,910,985) (33,916,203) Total comprehensive loss for the year (44,876,080) (33,919,770) Profit/(Loss) per share attributable to the owners of the parent during the year Basic profit/(loss) per share for the year 10 0.00014 (0.00001)



Consolidated statement of financial position

as at 30thJune 2019

ASSETS 30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 NON CURRENT ASSETS Notes USD USD Property and equipment 11 - - Available for sale financial assets 12 7,709,102 52,620,087 Total Non-Current Assets 7,709,102 52,620,087 CURRENT ASSETS Prepayments, advances and other receivables 14 11,637 42,054 Cash and cash equivalents 15 8,822 14,481 Total Current Assets 20,459 56,535 TOTAL ASSETS 7,729,561 52,676,622 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 16 2,010,490 2,010,490 Share premium 16 83,862,586 83,862,586 Available for sale fair valuation reserve 17 (70,472,402) (25,561,417) Accumulated losses (8,373,608) (8,408,513) Total Capital and Shareholders' Equity 7,027,066 51,903,146 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES Provision for employees' end of service benefits 18 30,645 25,540 Total Non-current Liabilities 30,645 25,540 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 19 671,850 747,936 Total Current Liabilities 671,850 747,936 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 7,729,561 52,676,622

The consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 26thNovember 2019.

_____________________

Nawaf Qassim Shahin

Director



Consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the year ended 30th June 2019

Share capital Share premium Available for sale fair valuation reserve Accumulated losses Total USD USD USD USD USD At 1st July 2017 2,010,490 83,862,586 8,354,786 (8,404,946) 85,822,916 Total comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - (3,567) (3,567) Other comprehensive loss for the year - - (33,916,203) - (33,916,203) At 30th June 2018 2,010,490 83,862,586 (25,561,417) (8,408,513) 51,903,146 At 1st July 2018 2,010,490 83,862,586 (25,561,417) (8,408,513) 51,903,146 Total comprehensive income for the year Loss for the year - - - 34,905 34,905 Other comprehensive loss for the year - - (44,910,985) - (44,910,985) At 30th June 2019 2,010,490 83,862,586 (70,472,402) (8,373,608) 7,027,066



Consolidated statement of cash flows

for the year ended 30thJune 2019

30-Jun-19 30-Jun-18 Notes USD USD Cash Flow from Operating Activities Net loss for the year 34,905 (3,567) Adjustments for: Balance payable written back - (251,598) Depreciation 11 - 702 Provision for employees' end of service benefits 18 5,105 (7,118) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 40,010 (261,581) Working capital changes: Prepayments, advances and other receivables 30,417 499,086 Trade and other payables (76,086) (4,965,555) Net cash used in operating activities (5,659) (4,728,050) Cash flow from financing activities Loans and advances - 4,700,000 Net cash flow from financing activities - 4,700,000 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (5,659) (28,050) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 14,481 42,531 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year 15 8,822 14,481

Basis of preparation

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared for the 12 months year ended 30thJune 2019, here as corresponding figures were extracted from the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30thJune 2018 for comparative purposes as explained above in the chairman's statement.

These consolidated financial statements as at 30thJune 2019 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "the Group") and the Group's interest in equity accounted investees.

The financial information does not constitute the Group's consolidated financial statements for either the year ended 30thJune 2019 or the year ended 30thJune 2018, but is derived from those accounts. The Group's non-statutory accounts for 2019 are available from the Company's website from 27thNovember 2019. The auditor's reports on both the 2019 and 2018 accounts were unqualified; did not draw attention to any matters by way of an emphasis; and did not contain any statement in regard to matters reported on by exception.

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, except for investment properties and available for sale investments which are stated at fair values. The accounting policies used are consistent with those applied in the 2018 consolidated financial statements and those that were applied in the 2019 consolidated financial statements.

1. Profit/(Loss) per share

Basic

Basic profit/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing the loss attributable to owners of the parent by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the year.

30 June 2019 30 June 2018

Profit (Loss) attributable to the owners of the parent (USD)

34,905

========

(3,567)

======== Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (No.) 249,289,747

========== 249,289,747

==========

The company has no diluted instrument at the reporting date.

2. Available for sale financial assets

2019 2018 USD USD Balance at the beginning of the year 52,620,087 86,536,290 Change in fair value (44,910,985) (33,916,203) ------------- ------------- Balance at the end of the year 7,709,102

======== 52,620,087

========

The Group holds 21.68% interest in Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan"). Bonyan is engaged in the property development business in the UAE. The Group assessed the investment in Bonyan at its fair value. The fair value of Bonyan was determined by an independent professional valuer by using discounted cash flow model.

During the year shareholding of Bonyan Group in its Investee Company decreased to 2.5 per cent (30 June 2018: 19.68 per cent). The decrease was attributed to the settlement of the liability towards the Investee Company.

3. Share capital and share premium

Movement in share capital during the year

Number of shares Ordinary

Shares Share

Premium

Total USD USD USD

At 1 July 2017

249,289,747

2,010,490

83,862,586

85,873,076 Shares issued during the year -

--------------- -

------------ -

-------------- -

-------------- At 30 June 2018 249,289,747

========= 2,010,490

======= 83,862,586

======== 85,873,076

======== At 1 July 2018 249,289,747 2,010,490 2,010,490 2,010,490 Shares issued during the year At 30th June 2019 249,289,747

========= 2,010,490

======= 83,862,586

======== 85,873,076

========

(a) As at 30thJune 2019, Bonyan holds 64,936,640 shares (26.05%) (30thJune 2018: 64,936,640 shares (26.05%) of the Company.

Share warrants

No new share warrants were issued by the Company during the year.

This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Group accept responsibility for its content.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

Enquiries :

Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107;

e-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk; blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Copies of the Annual Report for the year ended 30thJune 2019 and the accompanying Annual General Meeting notice are available during normal business hours for a period of one month from the date of this announcement, by arrangement, from the offices of Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited, No. 1 Royal Exchange Avenue, London, EC3V 3LT; telephone: +44 (0) 20 7464 4090. A soft copy of the Annual Report is also downloadable from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com/