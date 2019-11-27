

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Technologies (DELL) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $499 million, compared to last year's loss of $876 million. Earnings per share were $0.66.



Adjusted net income was $1.45 billion, compared to $1.20 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.75.



Third-quarter revenue increased 2 percent to $22.84 billion from last year's $22.48 billion. Adjusted net revenue was $22.93 billion, up 1 percent from $22.65 billion last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.07 per share on revenues of $25.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income was $836 million, compared to an operating loss of $356 million last year. Adjusted operating income grew 18 percent to $2.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA grew 18 percent to $2.86 billion.



In the quarter, storage revenue grew 7 percent, and the increase was 5 percent for Client Solutions Group revenue and 11 percent for VMware revenue.



Looking ahead, Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell, said, 'We remain focused on long-term profitable growth, growing faster than competitors and the industry, growing operating income and EPS faster than revenue and generating strong cash flow over time.'



