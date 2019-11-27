

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesay, Germany's Destatis is scheduled to issue import prices for October. Import prices are forecast to fall 3.5 percent on year, following a 2.5 percent decrease in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the pound and the yen, it fell against the greenback and the franc.



The euro was worth 120.20 against the yen, 1.0987 against the franc, 0.8571 against the pound and 1.1011 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



