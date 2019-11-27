Technavio has been monitoring the global sports and fitness wear market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 50.46 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sports and fitness wear market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page research report with TOC on "Sports and Fitness Wear Market Analysis Report by End-users (Men and Women), by Product (Bottom wear, Top wear, and Support items), by Application (Outdoor, Sports-inspired, and Performance), by Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in the number of sports tournaments. In addition, the technological advances in sports and fitness wear are anticipated to further boost the growth of the sports and fitness wear market.

The growing number of sports enthusiasts is driving the demand and sales of sports and fitness wear. In addition, there is an upsurge in the number of tournaments for games such as baseball, ball sports, racket sports, cricket, hockey, and golf owing to their growing popularity. This will further boost the sales of sports and fitness wear such as top wear, bottom wear, and support items. Thus, the rise in the number of sports tournaments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Sports and Fitness Wear Market Companies:

adidas

adidas is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as Footwear, Apparel, and Equipment. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

Nike

Nike is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Footwear, Apparel, and Equipment. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

PUMA

PUMA is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Footwear, Apparel, and Accessories. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

Under Armour

Under Armour is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Footwear, Apparel, Accessories, Licensing, and Connected Fitness. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

VF Corporation

VF Corporation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Outdoor Action Sports, Jeanswear, and Imagewear. The company offers products such as Top wear, Bottom wear, and Support items.

Sports and Fitness Wear Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Bottom wear

Top wear

Support items

Sports and Fitness Wear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

