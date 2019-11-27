

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy plc (CNE.L) has agreed to dispose of the entire share capital of Capricorn Norge AS, a subsidiary in Norway. Solveig Gas Norway AS will acquire all of the shares in Capricorn Norge AS by paying $100 million plus customary working capital adjustments on completion. The proceeds will be used to fund ongoing business.



Simon Thomson, Cairn Chief Executive, said: 'This is a further attractive transaction for Cairn shareholders in line with our consistent strategy to realise value and redeploy capital within our portfolio. We continue to have a material business in the UK North Sea where production performance of the Kraken and Catcher assets remains strong.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX