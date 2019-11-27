

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger Plc. (GRI.L), a provider of private rental housing, reported that its profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year to 30 September 2019 rose to 114.9 million pounds or 19.8 pence per share from 87.4 million pounds or 18.9 pence per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was 131.3 million pounds, up 30% in the year, while the valuation of portfolio proved resilient, up 1.9%, and a Total Property Return of 5%.



Adjusted earnings decreased by 12% to 82.5 million pounds following the 7 million pounds one-off profit on the disposal of share in the WIP joint venture in the prior year, combined with reduced development profits on conclusion of final development for sale contract.



Net rental income increased by 45% to 63.5 million pounds. The company reported underlying like-for-like rental growth of 3.6% for the year.



