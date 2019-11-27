

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer sentiment improved in November after weakening in the previous month, survey data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to -5.0 in November from -6.6 in October. In September, the score was -4.2.



The average score since January 2018 was -0.7.



Among all four components of the confidence index, the measures for expectations of consumers' own and Finland's economy improved slightly in November.



The assessment of households' current economy remained unchanged in November.



The data was collected from 1,134 persons resident in Finland between November 1 and 19.



