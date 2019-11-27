

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc. (HIK.L, HKMPY.PK) said that it has submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration its response to deficiencies in its abbreviated new drug application for a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline's Advair Diskus.



Hikma initiated a clinical endpoint study in 2018, following receipt of a complete response letter from the FDA.



Siggi Olafsson, Chief Executive Officer of Hikma, said 'We are confident in our ability to bring a generic version of Advair to the US market, which would enable us to improve patient access to this important medicine.'



