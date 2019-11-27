

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported profit before tax of 110.3 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 29 September 2019 compared to 145.8 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 30.3 pence compared to 44.1 pence. Adjusted EBIT increased 4.4 percent, or up 3.9 percent reported, to 214.1 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 59.8 pence, up 6.2 percent from last year.



In 2019, revenue increased by 1.4 percent, or 2.8 percent reported, to 1.54 billion pounds.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 21.7 pence per share, an increase of 6.9 percent from prior year. The full year dividend is 30.0 pence, a year-on-year increase of 6.4 percent. The final dividend will be paid on 5 February 2020 to shareholders on record as at 6 December 2019.



