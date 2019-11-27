Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship awarded multi series contracts at Chantiers de l' Atlantique in France

Scanship Holding ASA through its subsidiary Scanship AS, has been awarded multi cruise ship contract by Chantiers de l'Atlantique in France delivering clean tech systems to four cruise vessels under construction at the shipyard in Saint Nazaire.

The multi ship contracts include advanced wastewater purification systems to the fourth ship in the RCCL Oasis class of vessels, a total supply of advanced wastewater purification systems, foodwaste treatment, garbage handling and sludge processing for the fifth ship in the MSC Meraviglia Plus class of vessels, and garbage handling with sludge processing for the third and fourth vessels in the Celebrity Edge class of vessels. The Celebrity Cruises vessels will enter service in 2021 and 2022 while the RCCL and MSC vessels will enter service in 2023.

As part of the total order volume, Scanship will also deliver some additional equipment to the Celebrity Edge vessel in operation and to the Celebrity Apex vessel that will enter service in 2020.

There are also options for system deliveries to the fifth vessel in the Celebrity class and to the fifth vessel in the RCCL Oasis class planned to enter service in 2024 and 2025.

"We are very pleased with these contract awards and thrilled also to enter into the Celebrity Edge class of vessels that previously was not addressable for us. It's truly a recognition of a successful long-term cooperation between Chantiers de l'Atlantique and Scanship supported by shipowners pushing for proven technology to enhance their environmental sustainability standards", says Scanship's CEO Henrik Badin in a statement.

The accumulated order backlog for the Scanship Group is now at NOK 870 mill level with additional options at NOK 590 mill, in total NOK 1,46 billion.





For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no





ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

In Scanship and our subsidiary Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Scanship technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Scanship Holding ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker SSHIP). In 2018 the Scanship group and Etia had combined annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.







