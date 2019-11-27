

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Filtronic plc (FTC.L), a designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products for the critical communications and wireless telecoms markets, said that it expects trading for the first half of fiscal year 2020 to be in line with its expectations, with encouraging activity levels in its continuing business lines.



Order input levels across the portfolio of public safety, 5G backhaul and defence products have all shown improvement over the first half of the prior year, the company said in a statement.



The company noted that it will pay the recently announced settlement of a US$2.0 million warranty in four instalments up to the end of 2020. The first instalment has already been paid and the second will be paid at the end of November this year. The company noted that the sales process of the telecoms antenna operation continues. The Board will update shareholders when appropriate.



