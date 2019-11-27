American Manganese Inc.: American Manganese Begins Negotiations with Kemetco Research on the Preliminary Engineering Design and Economic Analysis of a Commercial Demonstration Recycling Plant for Lithium-ion Battery Material

Commercial Demonstration Plant Planned to Have a Processing Capacity of 3 Tonnes of Cathode Scrap per Day

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2019 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to report that negotiations have begun with Kemetco Research on the preliminary engineering design and economic analysis of a Commercial Demonstration recycling plant with a planned processing capacity of 3 tonnes of cathode scrap material per day.

With the successful design, commissioning, and testing of the RecycLiCoTM Pilot Plant project, Kemetco Research would begin preliminary engineering design and economic analysis for the Commercial Demonstration plant utilizing the multiple data points and optimization strategies observed throughout the Pilot Plant project. Subsequently, American Manganese will be engaging Kemetco for detailed engineering plans.

"When we first engaged Kemetco, in 2016, to begin lab-scale research on a lithium-ion battery recycling technology, Norm Chow and his brilliant team of scientists weren't just solving a problem on a lab-scale because they always considered the scalability of the process," said Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "We have always been aiming towards turning this technology into a profitable enterprise with a global clientele."

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCoTM Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from spent lithium-ion batteries.

