Graphene Market Value to hit $400 Million by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Graphene Market revenue is expected to cross USD 400 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing consumption of graphene in electronics sector especially in the developing economies is augmenting the market growth.

Proliferating electronics and semiconductor industries in China, Japan, South Korea, the U.S. and India is one of the major factors boosting the overall graphene market growth. Graphene is widely known for its superior electrical conductivity, toughness and durability and is majorly used in the manufacturing of coatings on mobile and laptop screens; sensors, circuits, and memory chips. In June 2019, researchers at the University of Exeter used Complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS)-compatible processes to manufacture graphene-based humidity sensors which exhibited superior performance in comparison to the commercial ones at lower-cost and lower-power. Furthermore, graphene is steadily penetrating in the automotive sector and gaining popularity in the production of light weight composite materials. For instance, in August 2019, Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) launched a new lighter and higher-performance Mono R supercar which incorporated the use of graphene-enhanced carbon fiber in every car body component.

The monolayer & bi-layer graphene product segment will be worth more than 50 million in 2026. Mono-layer form is generally produced on the surface of copper by CVD process and is majorly used in microelectronics applications such as micro- and nano-electromechanical systems; flexible batteries; conductive coatings; and chemical and biological sensors. Bi-layer form has zero band gap; however, it can be introduced. There are ongoing research activities to consider its potential in the production of ultrafast lithium ion conductors, ultrahard carbon films and field-effect transistors, and superconductors.

Some major findings of the graphene market report include:

Increasing R&D investments in the North America is the chief factor driving the market growth

is the chief factor driving the market growth Graphene oxide is projected to dominate in the coming years owing to its increasing usage in polymers as it improves the properties of conductivity, toughness, tensile strength, and elasticity

Electronics industry will witness the largest market share in the coming years due to rising demand for graphene in the production of memory chips and smartphone screens.

Major players operating in the graphene industry are Graphenea S.A., Applied Graphene Materials plc, XG Sciences, Inc., Haydale Limited, and Grafoid Inc.

Companies are engaged in expansion, product launches, joint venture, and R&D investment for expanding their business operations and to gain competitive advantage

Apart from its major uses in electronic, automotive, and aerospace & defense industries, graphene is gradually being adopted in the energy and healthcare sectors. It is considerably used in energy generation and storage in the form of super capacitors, Li-ion batteries, electrodes. Also, it has a significant potential in the solar panels manufacturing, thus, supporting the renewable energy sector. Also, it is used in the production of biosensors in the healthcare industry owing to its flexibility and toughness. Moreover, it finds applications in cancer treatment, drug delivery, tissue engineering, and medical devices.

Prominent industry players in the graphene market includes Applied Graphene Materials, ACS Materials LLC, Grafoid Inc., Graphenea S.A., Haydale Limited, Applied Nanotech, Inc, Angstron Materials, Inc., and XG Sciences, etc. Capacity expansion, new product launch, investment in R&D, and joint ventures are key strategies adopted by the graphene manufactures to gain profitability and significant market position in the industry.

