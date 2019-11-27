Press release 27 November 2019

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) - Amended terms and conditions

The terms and conditions for the SEK 2,000,000,000 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes with ISIN SE0007691621 (the "Notes") issued by Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) (the "Issuer") on 9 February 2016 (the "Terms and Conditions") has today been amended.

Background to the amendment

Intertrust (Sweden) AB, acting as agent (the "Agent"), initiated a written procedure relating to the Notes on 5 November 2019 (the "Written Procedure"), at the request of the Issuer. Today, 27 November 2019 at 9.00 CET, a sufficient number of votes had been obtained to close the Written Procedure in accordance with the Terms and Conditions.

The purpose of the Written Procedure was to approve or reject a request from the Issuer regarding a proposed amendment to the redemption provisions in the terms and conditions for the Notes (the "Request") as further described in the Issuer's press releases on 5 November 2019 and 19 November 2019.

The Request has today been approved by noteholders who represent the prerequisite majority in accordance with the Terms and Conditions. The Terms and Conditions have therefore been amended and restated with effect from today to include an option for the Issuer to prior to the First Call Date, with five (5) business days' notice redeem all outstanding Notes in full at their nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest and an early call premium (the "Amended Terms and Conditions").

The Amended Terms and Conditions have been published on the Issuer's website.

For additional information, please contact:

The Issuer: Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ), Anders Larsson, anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se, +46 20 586 160 The Agent Intertrust (Sweden) AB, Mia Fogelberg, trustee@intertrustgroup.com, +46 73 314 15 29

Important information

This information is information that Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 3 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 9.30 CET on 27 November 2019

Attachment