The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is offering the funds to Egypt's transmission system operator to strengthen the country's grid to host more renewable energy in anticipation of rising power demand over the coming decade.The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co has secured a €183 million loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to help it integrate 1.3 GW of new renewable energy generation capacity into its grid as it faces the challenge of rising electricity demand. The transmission company said it will use the loan to refurbish the network and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...