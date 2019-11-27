

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington was in the 'final throes of a very important deal.'



His comment came after the Chinese commerce ministry said that top negotiators from the U.S. and China have reached a common understanding on resolving problems toward the signing of a phase-one partial trade deal.



Chinese shares fluctuated before ending lower after official data showed China's industrial profits declined at a faster pace in October largely due to falling producer prices and slowdown in production and sales growth.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 0.13 percent to 2,903.19 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up 0.15 percent to 26,954.



China's industrial profits decreased 9.9 percent on a yearly basis in October, following a 5.3 percent decrease in September. This was the third consecutive decrease. During January to October, industrial profits logged an annual fall of 2.9 percent.



Japanese shares rose for the fourth straight session in view of more upbeat signals from Sino-U.S. trade talks. The Nikkei average edged up 0.28 percent to 23,437.77, while the broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent higher at 1,710.98.



A cheaper yen helped lift exporters, with Hitachi and Fujitsu ending up over 2 percent each. Resource stocks such as Sumitomo Metal Mining and Inpex Corp rose around 2 percent on trade deal hopes.



Australian markets rose sharply, with financials and resource companies leading the surge after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States and China are close to agreement on the first phase of a trade deal.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 63.10 points, or 0.93 percent, to 6,850.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 60.80 points, or 0.88 percent, at 6,950.60.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group rose half a percent after the lender said it is not aware of any impending litigation from the financial crimes watchdog. Commonwealth Bank shares rallied 1.2 percent.



Worley, a leader in engineering, procurement and construction for the energy, chemicals and resources sector, jumped 2.7 percent after signing an enabling agreement with ExxonMobil Global Services Company.



Rio Tinto gained 1.1 percent after the mining giant said it had approved a $749 million investment in its Greater Tom Price operations.



Gold miner Evolution Mining soared 5.1 percent after it agreed to buy Newmont Goldcorp's Red Lake gold mining complex in Canada.



Grocery chain Woolworths Group advanced 1.3 percent on news its CEO Brad Banducci would forgo his bonus following an underpayment scandal.



South Korea's Kospi average rose 0.31 percent to 2,127.85. The country's consumer sentiment index rose to 100.9 in November from 98.6 in October, survey results from the Bank of Korea revealed. This was the highest score since last April, when it was 101.6.



New Zealand shares rose notably after Fisher & Paykel Healthcare reported a 24 percent increase in first-half profit and kept a relatively conservative outlook for the year.



Shares of the breathing mask manufacturer advanced 1.6 percent while the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended up 76.27 points, or 0.69 percent, at 11,120.81.



New Zealand had a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.0 billion in October, Statistics New Zealand said in a report. That was in line with expectations following the NZ$1.242 billion shortfall in September.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight to reach fresh record closing highs. The three major averages rose around 0.2 percent as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks offset disappointing consumer confidence and housing data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX