Isobar today publishes 'Augmented Humanity: Isobar 2020 Trends Report', an exploration of five trends for 2020 and beyond download it now. The report is authored by Isobar's award-winning strategy and innovation experts and provides next-level insights inspiration to give future-forward marketers the edge. 'Augmented Humanity', a term coined by Isobar in 2017, defines how humanity can work in harmony with technology to expand and enrich life.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005118/en/

Augmented Humanity: Isobar 2020 Trends Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Augmented Humanity: Isobar 2020 Trends Report explains how Creativity and 'creative experiences' are critical for businesses and brands in 2020 and beyond. With contributions from Isobar's 85 offices in 45 markets, the report is the third annual trends briefing providing global insights and inspiration from cultures and countries across the world.

Jean Lin, Isobar Global CEO said, "More than ever, creativity has become a brand's greatest differentiator and strategic imperative for business transformation. This report provides strategic thinking and inspiration that will enable global marketers to achieve success in 2020 through idea-led experiences to deliver growth over the coming decade."

Central to the 2020 report is the concept of the 'empowered consumer,' building on Isobar's key findings from it's CX report that revealed how Marketers are using creativity to urgently transform their customer experience approach. It explains how the new decade brings great challenges but also a wealth of opportunities through a customer-centric approach in partnership with technologies. The opportunity is to drive purposeful change that helps reshape work, travel, health, wellbeing, entertainment, media, commerce, community, creativity and activism.

Isobar's annual Augmented Reality report is assembled to inspire businesses with the possibilities and find opportunities in the challenges. It provides guidance on navigating this new landscape to keep businesses and brands ahead of the curve. Each chapter outlines why these developments are important, key examples of the trends in action, why businesses need to be aware of them, and how they can take advantage of their positive potential.

The five key trends for 2020 are:

Augmented Experiences how technology is enhancing the physical world to create unexpected and joyful experiences Humanising Data how data sets, algorithms and A.I are becoming 'humanised' with emotion and personality Socialised Commerce how technology is putting people at the centre of how we search, shop and share Digital Kinship how technology is helping to find and foster meaningful communities for every-body Post-Purpose Activation how technology is empowering brands to re-discover and activate their purpose for impact

2020 is a landmark year for businesses to grasp the full potential of an Augmented Humanity head to Isobar.com to find out how.

END

About Isobar:

We are a global digital agency transforming businesses and brands through the creative use of digital. Our 6,500 digital experts in 85 locations across 45 markets in Americas, EMEA and APAC deliver experience-led transformation, powered by creativity through our end to end service offering. Isobar's clients include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Enterprise, KFC, Mead Johnson, Nestle and Philips, and is part of Dentsu Aegis Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dentsu Inc. www.isobar.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005118/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Ainsworth Hannah.ainsworth@isobar.com +44 7824 142 788