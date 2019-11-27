

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said that the interim trade deal negotiations were in the 'final throes' of an agreement that would defuse the 16-month dispute with Beijing.



Investors shrugged off weak data from China showing that the country's industrial profits declined at a faster pace in October largely due to falling producer prices and slowdown in production and sales growth.



Closer home, France's consumer confidence strengthened to a 29-month high in November, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index climbed unexpectedly to 106 in November from 104 in October. The score was forecast to drop to its long-term average of 100. This was the highest score since June 2017, when the reading was 108.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 2 points at 5,931 after rising 0.1 percent on Tuesday.



