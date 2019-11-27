Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.11.2019
PR Newswire
27.11.2019 | 10:31
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 27

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 26 November 2019 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =88.47p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 90.55p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 108.19p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 108.63p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
27 November 2019
